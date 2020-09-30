Actifio Announces Two New Solutions Under OEM Agreement

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , today announced an OEM agreement with Dell Technologies enabling the companies to offer two new solutions to help customers speed up their digital transformation by accelerating the release of new applications and improving the speed and efficiency of moving workloads to the cloud.

The new solutions , aimed at database cloning, cloud connectivity and DevOps initiatives:

Actifio Database Cloning Appliance (DCA) powered by Dell Technologies is a highly scalable copy data management platform, based on Actifio's patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology and Dell Technologies software-defined and HCI platforms (Dell EMC PowerFlex & Dell EMC VxRail), that virtualize application data to improve the resiliency, agility and cloud mobility of organizations' database environments. DCA allows database administrators (DBAs), testers or developers to make virtual full copies of their databases in minutes using a self-service model, on-premises or in any cloud. This efficient cloning process can serve numerous use cases including test & dev, UAT (user acceptance training), security patch testing, performance testing, and analytics.

Actifio Cloud Connect radically improves the efficiency of moving workloads to the cloud, with Actifio's patented OnVault incremental-forever, data-capture technology to minimize data transmission while delivering instant data access from any point in time without waiting for lengthy copy operations. Actifio Cloud Connect allows enterprises to take advantage of the benefits of object storage as a landing point for data traditionally stored on block storage arrays, without sacrificing accessibility.

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Actifio is very pleased to provide the enabling software for these two new joint solutions. Dell customers around the world can now experience the fast access to the massive amounts of data they have stored and rely on for new application development and testing, cloud migration, and AI/machine learning and analytics initiatives. With support for all major databases and public clouds, these solutions will help our mutual customers address some of their highest priorities, with on-demand access to virtual copies of large databases and hybrid cloud environments as well as enabling more efficient use of cloud object storage without sacrificing accessibility."

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

