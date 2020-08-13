Actifio Data Driven 2020 Goes Virtual September 15 & 16

At the virtual event, organizations will elaborate on how they have responded to the pandemic, digital transformation stories and best practices, accelerating their adoption of cloud; accelerating cloud backup and disaster recovery to lower data center costs; and providing on-demand test data management and analytics for DevOps. Key takeaways will include the best, and newest, ways to overcome current and emerging data management hurdles. The sessions will also be available on demand after the live event -- allowing attendees unprecedented control to customize their agenda based on what interests them.

Gene Kim, founder and former CTO of Tripwire and the author of The Unicorn Project, The Phoenix Project, and The Visible Ops Handbook, will keynote the event, highlighting how the 'old normal' could be improved, and share key takeaways for how we can best succeed as 2020 grinds along and new realities are understood.

"I'm thrilled to keynote this year's Data Driven. This event has a reputation of addressing issues IT teams all over the world are facing every day," said Kim. "Every presentation, including my own, will help companies create a roadmap that navigates them to the 'next normal,' empowering them to deliver business value faster, better, and safer, and use data to help organizations win in the marketplace."

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio CEO and Co-Founder, said, "We pride ourselves on how much our Data Driven event puts customers in the spotlight, addressing real-world, real-time challenges they are facing. Being data driven is the next normal for all enterprises across all industries. Now more than ever, DevOps and the ability to iterate and go to market quickly will be central differentiators for companies as they forge their digital futures."

"Actifio's Data Driven is always one of the most intimate, customer-centric technology conferences we cover," said Dave Vellante, Co-Founder of SiliconANGLE and Co-Host of theCUBE. "The customers are in the content driver's seat, leading discussions on issues they face daily. As we're all trying to define 'the next normal' for digital conferences, we're pleased to participate in bringing Data Driven 2020 to a wide audience with our insights, interviews and platforms."

Actifio Data Driven 2020 will bring together industry experts to discuss digital transformation, what the future might look like, and how data can thrive during these uncertain times. Register for the event here to get a free copy of Gene Kim's Wall Street Journal Bestseller, The Unicorn Project.

