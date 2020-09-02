Actifio Data Driven 2020 Speakers to Include IT Leaders Who Are Driving 'The Next Normal'

Jeremy Ness , Chief Product and Technology Officer, The Instillery: "Managing Data by the Droplet"

, Chief Product and Technology Officer, The Instillery: "Managing Data by the Droplet" Ravi Naik , CIO, Seagate: "Leading Digital Transformation on Your Terms"

, CIO, Seagate: "Leading Digital Transformation on Your Terms" Kim Jacques , CIO, Sentry Data: "Using Data Analytics to Pioneer COVID-19 Research"

, CIO, Sentry Data: "Using Data Analytics to Pioneer COVID-19 Research" Venkat Lakshminarayanan , Senior Director, IT Infrastructure Engineering and Operations, Service Now: "Transform Your IT Infrastructure from Physical to Cloud"

, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure Engineering and Operations, Service Now: "Transform Your IT Infrastructure from Physical to Cloud" Nader El Ramly, Chief Product Officer, ZE Power: "Building Higher Quality Applications Faster Using Copy Data Management"

Other speakers and panelists include leaders from SAP, Carenet Healthcare, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Cerner, as well as leading industry analysts and commentators from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) and theCUBE. Gene Kim, IT leader and best-selling author of The Unicorn Project, will keynote the event. During his session, Kim will highlight how the 'old normal' could be improved, and share key takeaways on how to best succeed as 2020 grinds along and new realities are understood.

Business and IT professionals can register for Actifio Data Drivien 2020 here and receive a free copy of Gene Kim's Wall Street Journal Bestseller, The Unicorn Project.

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan

[email protected]

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://www.Actifio.com

