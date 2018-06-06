Actifio Delivers Enterprise Backup & Disaster Recovery to Google Cloud Platform

Enable Disaster Recovery of on-premise and cloud workloads on Google Cloud Platform

Rewind and recover data sets of 100 or more terabytes in minutes

Retain point-in-time data from days to decades

Reuse backups to provision thin clones

Protect workloads from any cloud or data center to Google Cloud with the flexibility to choose the most cost-effective infrastructure option for their needs

Adam Massey, director of strategic technology partners at Google Cloud, said, "Enterprise customers are increasingly seeking new solutions for disaster recovery and remote backup of their data ecosystems. We look forward to continued collaboration with Actifio to provide customers with the ability to rapidly backup enterprise applications right within Google Cloud, offering enhanced protection from data corruption, system failure, or the increasing threat of malware."

Ash Ashutosh, founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "By collaborating with Google Cloud, we are providing enterprise customers around the world with a new way to protect, manage and utilize their data, creating a plethora of new efficiencies that will help drive their businesses forward in this data-centric technological landscape. Actifio is honored to bring our enterprise data management heritage to Google Cloud Platform, and we look forward to our continued success together."

Actifio and Google Cloud have experienced considerable success through their alliance. This latest offering from Actifio and Google Cloud is now available for download via Google Cloud Launcher and will be showcased with Actifio's sponsorship of Google Next 2018 as well as an upcoming joint Google-Actifio presentation at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW.

Google Cloud is also the Exclusive Cloud Sponsor for Actifio Data Driven 2018, Actifio's conference for hundreds of technologists and business leaders from around the globe that are focused on driving data-intensive transformations in their organizations. For more information on Actifio Data Driven 2018, please visit the website.

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Whether protecting from data corruption, system failure, or the increasing threat of malware, Backup and DR on Google Cloud powered by Actifio will rapidly backup enterprise applications TO or IN the Google cloud, with instant recovery IN or FROM Google Cloud. Thanks to deep application integration, including Oracle and SAP, recovery times are accelerated with application consistent images ready to run from any historical point-in-time. Backup and DR on Google Cloud powered by Actifio can deliver significantly lower TCO by intelligently tiering across block or object storage, without compromising data access times.

