Actifio Enables HUB24 to Transform Wealth Management with Smarter and Faster Data Access

WALTHAM, Mass. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today released details of another highly successful customer relying on Actifio as the core of its DevOps initiatives to sharpen its competitive edge.

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, HUB24 provides its customers globally with an award-winning investment platform. Now, using Actifio to enhance and accelerate application development, HUB24 enables continuous platform development to enhance the firm's competitive market position. Creation of production database copies for application has moved from slow and complicated to fast and simple. The process also masks sensitive data to protect client privacy. Projects can now advance with simultaneous feature development and more frequent release updates.

HUB24's flexible technology allows advisers and licensees to customize the platform solution to fit their businesses. Incorporation of Actifio's patented Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP) technology into the HUB24 platform has enhanced and automated the platform to more rapidly and flexibly enable financial advisors to create portfolios and trades on behalf of their clients. Actifio technology enhances the HUB24 platform, which is recognized across the industry for value and customer experience. It equips advisers with the technology to efficiently manage and add value for their clients. It also enables easy creation of virtual production database copies that reduce storage capacity by a 1-to-50 ratio and substantially improves time savings throughout the development cycle.

Ferdy Suharta, HUB24 DevOps manager, said, "We knew from the start that this was the perfect solution. It's a massive time saver. Actifio reduces refresh times from days to minutes. Required storage capacity is a fraction of what it was. Also, our operating efficiencies and development speeds are having a direct and positive impact on our business."

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Mark Fredrickson, CTP for Actifio

mfredrickson@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://www.ctpboston.com

