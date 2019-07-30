Actifio Exhibits at Google Cloud Next '19 in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHO/WHAT: Actifio will be a Silver Sponsor at Google Cloud Next '19 in Tokyo on Wednesday and Thursday, July 31 and August 1, 2019. The two-day event will bring together business leaders, executives, and development experts in leveraging the cloud to deliver cutting-edge cloud technologies.

Google Cloud's Next '19 program is designed to help participants gain knowledge, learn valuable information and accelerate business development and personal skills development.

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "The speed of business has increased dramatically, in Japan and throughout the world. Companies are now moving quickly through their cloud journeys in order to meet demand, and need a modern data management platform that ensures rapid access for those who need it to its wealth of data across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Thanks to our customers and partners in Japan and our partnership with Google Cloud, Actifio is able to bring our innovation to more and more organizations in this large market to help them accelerate application test-and-release cycles and retrieve on-demand disaster recovery copies."

WHERE: Prince Park Tower, Tokyo, Booth Number 40

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., July 31 and August 1, 2019

Media contact in Japan:

Takahiro Ogawa

Director, Actifio Japan Corporate Strategy & Business Development

takahiro.ogawa@actifio.com

Media contact in U.S.

Mark Fredrickson, CTP

mfredrickson@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://www.ctpboston.com

