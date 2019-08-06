Actifio GO Expands to Copy Data Management-as-a-Service Offering Now Available on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, a pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , announced today the expansion of its Actifio GO offering to full Copy Data Management-as-a-Service on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace.

Actifio GO for GCP is a Software-a-a-Service (SaaS) offering, first announced in April as a backup-as-a-service offering. Now, it enables enterprises to consume backup, disaster recovery and copy data management for databases like SAP, SQL, etc., as-a-service from GCP Marketplace in a simple and easy monthly subscription manner. Organizations can protect not only GCP VMs from one region to another region, but also protect their on-premises workloads and critical applications running on VMware, Hyper-V, and physical server platforms as well as workloads from other public clouds.

With Actifio GO for GCP, enterprises can:

Use a single pane of glass to backup & recover both on-premises and GCP VMs, one of the only SaaS offerings with such capabilities on GCP Reduce their billing complexity with simple and integrated billing of GCP infrastructure with Actifio GO for GCP Reduce the risk of application downtime with Actifio GO's on-demand instant recovery capability of mission-critical applications such as SAP HANA, Microsoft SQL Server, and other enterprise databases and VMs in GCP Reduce their data center footprint and storage costs by backing up VMware VMs directly to GCP Nearline/Coldline object storage and perform on-demand DR in GCP Accelerate application test and release cycles by rapidly provisioning dozens of multi-TB database clones to Dev/QA/UAT/Security test environments in GCP. Get started quickly with a simple monthly subscription pricing model per VM for VMs and per TB for databases Have the peace of mind that they can access the data instantly from Google Cloud Persistent Disk/Nearline/Coldline storage in their own cloud account even after unsubscribing from Actifio GO for GCP

"Enterprises are modernizing and optimizing their IT infrastructures by utilizing the security and reliability of Google Cloud," said Rich Sanzi, VP of Engineering, Google Cloud. "Backup-as-a-Service solutions from technology partners like Actifio enable organizations to have an easy way to protect their cloud workloads as an extension of their business continuity strategy with Google Cloud."

Ranajit Nevatia, Actifio's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Actifio GO Sales and Cloud Business Development, said, "Copy data management is emerging as a true killer app in the cloud era because of the massive cost and data-center footprint reductions that are now at the fingertips of enterprises. On-demand disaster recovery and accelerated application test-and-release cycles help make the cloud transformational. We continue to work closely with Google Cloud to integrate natively multi-cloud operational automation technologies with our battle-tested data virtualization and data pipelining technologies. Actifio GO Copy Data Management-as-a-Service for Google Cloud will deliver an outstanding user experience and proven business value at cloud scale, cloud speed and cloud agility."

Organizations looking to realize the benefits of Actifio without adding incremental on-premises storage or software license management can begin with Actifio GO on GCP Marketplace . For more information on how it works and why it's so compelling, this on-demand webinar provides details.

