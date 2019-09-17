Actifio GO Fueling the Speed of Business at Google Cloud Summit in Seattle

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , will showcase Actifio GO for GCP (Google Cloud Platform), the industry's first Copy Data Management-as-a-service (CDMaaS) solution -- available as an easy monthly subscription from GCP Marketplace -- at the Google Cloud Summit in Seattle, being held today at the Washington State Convention Center. Actifio is a foundation sponsor of the event.

Actifio GO for GCP enables near-instant access to Oracle, SAP, SQL and other major databases, making it faster and simpler to accelerate DevOps, test data management and analytics initiatives and meet regulatory and compliance requirements for applications on premises and in multi-cloud environments.

Throughout the event, Google executives will address how the cloud is shaping how business is done. Subject matter experts will share insights on advanced infrastructure modernization, analytics and AI, application development and data management, productivity and collaboration, and more.

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Companies are now moving quickly through their cloud journeys in order to meet demand, and need a modern data management platform that can keep up with the growth and sprawl of data across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Thanks to our alliance with Google Cloud, Actifio can assist more companies in accelerating application test-and-release cycles and retrieving on-demand disaster recovery copies."

WHERE: Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101

WHEN: 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., September 17, 2019

Media contact:

Carissa Ryan

CTP for Actifio, cryan@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://www.ctpboston.com

