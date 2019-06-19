Actifio GO Helps Liberty Medical Go Faster With Industry's First Multi-Cloud Copy Data Management SaaS Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, today announced its latest customer success in solving an increasingly common challenge with the company's recently launched Actifio GO multi-cloud copy data management SaaS platform.

"We wanted to replace our existing on-premises backup solution with an enterprise-grade, easy-to-use, backup-to-cloud SaaS platform for our VMware and Microsoft SQL databases," explained Miguel Martinez, IT Consultant for AptivaRx, a subsidiary of Liberty Medical (recently acquired by Edgepark Medical Supplies). "We subscribed to Actifio GO SaaS after the trial in which we performed a 4-terabyte VM backup and instant mount from the cloud. We liked it a lot as it allowed us to pick any cloud, eliminated on-premises storage with direct backup to the cloud, and delivered instant mount and recovery. The pricing model was also very attractive with per-VM subscription pricing."

Actifio is highlighting this customer success as hundreds of data innovators convene for Actifio Data Driven 2019 , the company's annual customer-focused conference for technologists and business leaders from around the globe who are driving data-intensive transformations in their organizations. The event is happening June 18-19 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston.

Actifio GO, introduced in February as the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS platform, makes it faster and simpler to backup and restore, accelerate DevOps and analytics initiatives and meet regulatory and compliance requirements for applications on premises and in multi-cloud environments. A SaaS solution built on Actifio Sky software, Actifio GO enables enterprise backup, system, application or DevOps administrators operating in multi-cloud environments to focus on data management policies and simplify their operations by eliminating the management of software and infrastructure.

"SaaS adoption by enterprises continues to increase, fueled by a proliferation of production data across many business and IT use cases," said John Webster, senior partner & analyst for Hybrid Cloud and Big Data at Evaluator Group. "We are seeing more enterprises moving away from traditional infrastructure and instead leveraging on- and off-premises cloud solutions that are easier to implement. At the same time, they are moving from a CAPEX to OPEX budgeting process that favors more predictable, simple subscription-based pricing models."

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "We are hearing from more and more customers that Actifio GO is delivering an amazing user experience and resulting in business value at cloud scale, cloud speed and cloud agility. They need to manage and instantly access their copy data in any cloud platform, for any multi-cloud application and have that 'self-service cloud experience.' We spent many cycles working closely with our customers and cloud partners to integrate pioneering multi-cloud operational automation technologies with the battle-tested data virtualization and data pipelining technologies found in the Actifio Sky platform. Early adoption is confirming that this breakthrough solution has been brought to market at a time when the need for it is growing rapidly."

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

