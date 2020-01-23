Actifio GO Named 2019 Product of the Year Finalist by TechTarget

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio GO, the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS offering, has been selected as a 2019 Product of the Year finalist in TechTarget's annual SearchStorage Enterprise Data Storage awards competition.

For the last 18 years SearchStorage has compared the best in enterprise data storage hardware and software services. All of the finalists selected were judged by analysts, consultants, and users on innovation, performance, ease of integration into environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value.

In announcing its finalists, TechTarget describes Actifio GO this way: "The 'copy data management-as-a-service' platform not only provides backup and disaster recovery, it goes beyond data protection, enabling analytics and database cloning for DevOps and cloud migration. Its software-as-a-service implementation and recovery elements also impress."

Ash Ashtoush, Actifio Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Actifio GO is the culmination of our customer and cloud partner feedback, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of multi-cloud operational automation technologies while capitalizing on our true and tested virtualization and data pipeline technology. Our breakthrough solution, Actifio GO, delivers amazing user experiences on every aspect of our customers' engagements as well as an experience that delivers proven business value at cloud scale, speed, and agility."

Actifio GO is the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS offering. Actifio GO accelerates customers' time to go-live by up to 17x, by eliminating the need to deploy and manage multiple backup, replication and DR products, by requiring no on-premises storage, and with a no-risk free trial, pay-per-use model and no lock-in.

Read more about Actifio GO here .

Read more about this year's Product of the Year 2019 finalists here .

About Actifio:

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan, CTP for Actifio

cryan@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

https://www.actifio.com

