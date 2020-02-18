Actifio GO Wins Product of the Year Recognition in TechTarget Competition

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio GO, the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS offering, has won the 2019 Product of the Year Bronze award in TechTarget's annual Storage Magazine and SearchStorage Enterprise Data Storage awards competition. Actifio GO is the only SaaS offering among the award winners in its category.

According to TechTarget, one judge called Actifio GO an "ideal SaaS implementation" of copy data management. "Their ability to 'stream' recovery back on premises is particularly impressive."

Now in its 18th year, TechTarget's Products of the Year competition compares the best in enterprise data storage hardware and software services. Its panel of industry experts, including analysts, consultants, and TechTarget editors, narrowed a long list of contending products to 50 finalists in five categories to compete for gold, silver and bronze awards. Winners are determined to be the best new or significantly upgraded products or services based on technical innovation, ease of integration, performance, ease of use and manageability, value and functionality.

Describing the Backup and Disaster Recovery category, TechTarget reported, "Many of the submissions to this category go beyond data protection and into management capabilities. Actifio GO enables analytics [and] database cloning for DevOps and cloud migration."

In honoring Actifio GO, TechTarget reported: "Actifio was a pioneer in copy data management. With its new product, Actifio GO, the vendor takes it up a level in the cloud and provides what it calls 'copy data management as a service.' Actifio GO enables enterprises to back up and recover on-premises and cloud VMs to cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM. The product protects mission-critical databases including SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL and MySQL."

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Being at the forefront of where our customers and cloud partners are heading led us to develop Actifio GO. Building multi-cloud operational automation technologies while capitalizing on our true and tested virtualization and data pipeline technology, Actifio GO is a breakthrough SaaS solution that delivers strong business value at cloud scale, speed, and agility."

Actifio GO is the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS offering. Actifio GO accelerates customers' time to go-live by up to 17x, by eliminating the need to deploy and manage multiple backup, replication and DR products, by requiring no on-premises storage, and with a no-risk free trial, pay-per-use model and no lock-in.

Read more about Actifio GO here . Read more about this year's Storage Magazine and SearchStorage Enterprise Data Storage Products of the Year awards here .

About Actifio:

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

