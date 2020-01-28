Actifio Highlights How Enterprises Can Avoid Damage From Ransomware in Cyber Resilience Webinar with the Data Protection World Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, will describe how enterprises are inoculating themselves against the effects of ransomware in an upcoming webinar, produced in tandem with the Data Protection World Forum.

There is a significant, and increasing, risk of coordinated groups using sophisticated techniques to maliciously encrypt and prevent access to critical data. The WannaCry ransomware attacks affected more than 200,000 computers. Beyond the immediate substantial financial costs of a decision to pay criminals to unlock their own data, organizations also suffered impacts on services, reputation, time and opportunity costs. Actifio's Adam Spindler will address how businesses can protect their infrastructure from ransomware and accidental or malicious data corruption with intelligent copy data management that increases cyber resiliency in the sponsored webinar, "Protecting businesses from the effects and impacts of Ransomware," produced in tandem with the Data Protection World Forum.

WHEN: 9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. GMT; January 30, 2020

REGISTER: bit.ly/2TiUTyk

