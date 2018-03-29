Actifio Hires Three New Customer-Facing Executives as Cloud-Fueled Growth Accelerates

Frank Dorrien joins Actifio as Vice President of Customer Success after two years at cloud-based technology services company Aason LLC, where he served as SVP and General Manager, responsible for overseeing the success of delivering cloud-based solutions to customers throughout North America and EMEA. Dorrien spent more than a decade at SAP SuccessFactors as Global Head of Human Capital Management Services, providing leadership for the delivery of professional services in over 150 countries.

Tom Leire joins Actifio as Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Business Unit Sales, after a series of senior roles at cloud-focused companies such as Birst, Box and SAP SuccessFactors. Leire led Eastern Sales at Birst, a cloud BI analytics provider, signing some of its largest customers. He also spent eight years in sales at SuccessFactors with high-growth achievement.

Michael Lohmann joins Actifio as Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific, based in Melbourne, Australia. Lohmann has spent the past 15 years developing and leading high-performance teams at Delphix, Serena and Embarcadero. Lohmann has worked with some of the region's most high-profile customers, playing an integral role in growing and supporting the regional channel ecosystem.

Dave Dyer, Actifio's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "To keep our momentum building, we are excited to bring these talented sales leaders to the Actifio team. Frank, Tom and Michael have all proven the ability to reach and win new customers with cloud-focused solutions. The Actifio Data-as-a-Service platform is transformative for the thousands of organizations that have deployed it around the world. These three leaders will help our ongoing global expansion as more companies adopt Actifio solutions for their digital transformation initiatives."

For more information on Actifio and our potential career opportunities, please visit Actifio.com.

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio.

Media Contact:

P.J. Lee, CTP for Actifio

pjlee@ctpboston.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actifio-hires-three-new-customer-facing-executives-as-cloud-fueled-growth-accelerates-300621363.html

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://www.actifio.com

