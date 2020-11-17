Actifio Honored Among 'Best of 2020' Data Virtualization Software by Solutions Review

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software , has been honored among "The 13 Best Data Virtualization Tools and Software for 2020" by Solutions Review. This makes Actifio the only company to be featured on both "Best Data Virtualization" and "Best Data Protection" lists for 2020.

"Actifio offers a Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP) that automates self-service provisioning and refresh of enterprise workloads," reported Solutions Review . "The product integrates with existing toolchains and features data delivery and re-use for data scientists through a set of APIs and automation. Users can recover any data across any cloud from any point in time as well. Actifio is a unified platform that includes security and compliance tools to protect, secure, retain and govern data no matter where it resides."

Actifio is further set apart from traditional backup and recovery providers thanks to its multi-cloud copy data management software platform, which not only gives developers full lifecycle management of virtual copies of data in their native format allowing, but also provides application-consistent backup incrementally, forever. Having this mission-critical data on-demand gives developers an edge in developing applications and getting them out to market faster.



Other companies named to the "Best of 2020" Data Virtualization Software list in addition to Actifio are AtScale, CData, Data Virtuality, Denodo, IBM Cloud Pak for Data (which incorporates the Actifio Virtual Data Platform), Informatica, Oracle, Red Hat, SAP, SAS, Stone Bond Technologies, and TIBCO Software.

Solutions Review develops resources to assist buyers in search of the best tools to fit the needs of their organization. It understands the in-depth research needed to pick the right solution based on a meta-analysis of real user sentiment gathered through the most trusted business software review sites and its own five-point inclusion criteria.

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

