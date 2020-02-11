Actifio Introduces Advancement to OnVault for Business-Critical Enterprise Workloads

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , today announced its OnVault incremental-forever data capture technology is now interoperable with Dell EMC PowerProtect DD appliances. This enables customers to quickly access the massive amounts of data they have stored and retained for a wide range of non-production needs, including near-instant data access for test data management/DevOps, analytics, and AI/machine learning initiatives.

The integration enables:

Customers to leverage Actifio software with Dell EMC PowerProtect DD to manage data lifecycles for business-critical workloads like SAP HANA, Oracle, SQL Server, and DB2

High-performance and scalable instant access to any size data stores

The ability to capitalize on significant fan-in ratio (7:1) for cross-appliance deduplication and maximum space efficiency

Users to meet stringent compliance and data governance requirements with Actifio OnVault and Dell Technologies Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Retention Lock functionality for media-level immutability

Previously available for on-premises or cloud object storage as well as traditional storage arrays, Actifio OnVault is a scalable, incremental-forever capture and instant data access solution that efficiently writes data directly to storage environments and enables instant read-write access from any point in time without waiting for lengthy copy operations. Dell EMC PowerProtect DD appliances are the market leader in purpose-built backup arrays, according to IDC.

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Tens of thousands of organizations trust Dell EMC Data Protection platforms to protect their important data assets. Actifio is very pleased to announce that our OnVault technology can be integrated with Dell EMC PowerProtect DD appliances. We are enabling enterprises to access and use massive amounts of data almost instantly as they build their digital transformation initiatives and shape the future for their organizations."

