Actifio Joins with The Instillery To Bring the Power of Multi-Cloud Data Management Down Under to Australia, New Zealand, Other Markets

Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, The Instillery provides large enterprises and government departments across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom with a set of productised consulting, migration and co-pilot operate managed services to help them leverage the power of automation and the cloud in our current era of digital transformation. As these organizations review the various cloud providers and cloud native management tools available, The Instillery has established a strong alliance with Actifio, the copy data management pioneer leading the way in multi-cloud environments and operation. The Actifio platform enables customers to freely move data among private, hybrid and public cloud platforms – keeping it fully protected while enabling full visibility along with DevOps or other operational practices requiring instant self-service access to real business data regardless of where it is located.

Mike Jenkins, Founder & CEO of The Instillery, said, "To exploit the well documented benefits of cloud, quite simply we need to enable data portability, whether that's on-premise, local IaaS or between public providers such as AWS, Azure & GCP. My team here at The Instillery is absolutely stoked to formalize and expand our strategic partnership with Actifio as our exclusive partner in the data-as-a-service arena. As my technical team reviewed multiple vendors in this space, it was clear that Actifio's ease of use and ability to deliver cloud adoption at pace and scale in an economical fashion is perfectly aligned with our company's mission. Actifio is definitely the real deal in a market full of traditional storage vendors that overpromise on their public capability."

Ash Ashutosh, Co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "As we expand our global reach, this exciting alliance with The Instillery represents our commitment to the Australia and New Zealand region as we empower these business with the technology solutions they need to implement their digital strategies and succeed in an efficient manner. By aligning on our data-driven approach, we're proud to bring the next level of data mobility to this growing technology-focused community."

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.



About The Instillery

Founded by Mike Jenkins in 2013, The Instillery is an award-winning 100% Kiwi owned company born in the cloud and automation era, servicing clients across the globe, enabling organizations to develop and release new products and services significantly faster, with lower risk, at a lower cost and more frequently than ever before. The Instillery's productised cloud solution set includes multi-cloud and digital transformation consulting, managed services and smart data for big and small business as its service product approach ensures a high velocity, economic path to leveraging the benefits of cloud and automation.

