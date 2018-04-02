Actifio Launches Cloud-Focused Webinar Series On Data-as-a-Service

WALTHAM, Mass., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the Data-as-a-Service company, today announced a new webinar series focused on best practices for data migration, management and protection in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These sessions, both live and previously recorded, are aimed at educating IT professionals and the businesses they represent to help achieve their cloud-related initiatives as they navigate the stages of their digital transformations.
Headlining this new webinar series is a special session hosted in collaboration with Google Cloud: "An Expert's View on Protecting Data in Google Cloud" will be delivered April 3rd at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT by Sophia Yang, Product Manager at Google Cloud and Chandra Reddy, VP of Product Marketing at Actifio. Yang and Reddy will discuss the struggles many companies face as they migrate their digital infrastructure to the cloud while utilizing their established products to protect their data. Attendees of this session will learn all about Actifio's scalable protection architecture and how it operates within Google's flexible computer engine.
Actifio's webinar series will feature a number of cloud-related topics that will be of great interest to technology professionals who can apply this knowledge to their own operations. These upcoming sessions include:
- GDPR & Cyber Resiliency
- Tiered Data Protection in the Cloud
- Protecting Workloads in Amazon Web Services
- An Expert's View on Protecting Data in Google Cloud (4/3/18 - 10:00AM Pacific)
- Secured Data Protection in the Cloud (4/5/18 – 11:30AM Eastern)
- VMware Instant Recovery in the Cloud (4/12/18 – 11:30AM Eastern)
- Protecting Workloads in Google Cloud Platform (4/19/18 – 11:30AM Eastern)
- Migrating On-Premises Databases to the Cloud (4/26/18 – 11:30AM Eastern)
- Protecting Oracle, EBS, ASM in the Cloud (5/3/18 – 11:30AM Eastern)
- Protecting Workloads in Microsoft Azure (5/10/18 – 11:30AM Eastern)
- Protecting SAP HANA & PostgreSQL in the Cloud (5/17/18 – 11:30AM Eastern)
In addition to these sessions, Actifio will be co-delivering a showcase webinar on the evolving sophistication of cyber attacks and ransomware with Digital Immunity on April 10th and another with Microsoft covering Actifio Sky and Microsoft Azure on April 30th, details are forthcoming.
For more information on Actifio's cloud webinar series and to register for these events, please visit our website.
About Actifio
Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio.
