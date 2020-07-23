Actifio Named a Top Cloud Backup Enabler For Third Consecutive Year by Backup Review

WALTHAM, Mass., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer in copy data management, has been named for the third consecutive year to Backup Review's list of the Top Cloud Backup Enablers.

"The growth of the cloud backup industry over the last decade has been dramatic," Backup Review stated. Identifying Actifio as "the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform," Backup Review based its list on numerous factors, including technology, features, ease of use, dedication to MSPs, channel, revenue structure, reputation, support, value, and corporate culture. Actifio continues to be recognized through these criteria, year after year.

Describing Actifio in its "Top 25 Cloud Backup Enablers List for July 2020," Backup Review reports: "An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. Actifio comes with rapid incremental-forever backup and scalable instant recovery for database, NAS and file workloads in VMs, physical machines, and the cloud; and a high-performance, scalable database cloning and instant recovery solution that is purpose-built for Oracle, MS SQL and ERP applications."

Specifically, Backup Review calls out Actifio's rapid incremental-forever backup and scalable instant recovery for databases, regardless of whether they are on-premises or in the cloud, noting, "Actifio uses unlimited virtual copies for instant access and protection, reducing business risk by minimizing application downtime, drastically reducing backup windows, and delivering lower RTOs and RPOs, for any size dataset across a wide variety of enterprise applications."

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

