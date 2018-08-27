Actifio Named Among 'Hottest, Best-Positioned' Private Tech Companies by JMP Securities

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software provider, has been named for the second year in a row to JMP Securities' "Super 70" list of the hottest, most strategically positioned private companies in the cybersecurity, data management and communications infrastructure industries.

The annual Super 70 report (formerly named Fast 50 and Super 60) for 2018 is focused on the privately held companies that are disrupting legacy IT infrastructure as digital transformation drives faster innovation across all industries. "In our view," JMP Securities wrote, "this has created opportunities for next-gen vendors to succeed as the demand for technologies at the forefront of innovation becomes ever greater."

The report continued, "In addition, we believe the agility of our Super 70 companies to iterate new products and respond to changing technology dynamics position them well to take share from incumbents. With a strong operational foundation and sustainable technological differentiation, we believe our Super 70 companies are disrupting the technology titans that have dominated the legacy landscape, but lack the vision, agility, or perseverance to adapt to current market trends. As a result, we think our Super 70 companies are better positioned than ever before to dominate global markets in the long term."

Describing trends in Data Management, JMP Securities focuses on these shifts in the marketplace, which all correspond directly to areas of Actifio leadership:

Secondary storage disruption

Providing a fabric that seamlessly delivers data and workloads between on-premise and cloud

The importance of software-only solutions to cloud adoption, and

Improving data services for application developers

Ash Ashutosh, Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "This recognition reinforces something that more than 3,000 Actifio customers have already realized, that a data-centric approach is the best way to speed up digital transformation."

