Actifio Named Among 'Most Interesting, Strategically Positioned' Private Tech Companies by JMP Securities

WALTHAM, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, has been named for the third year in a row to JMP Securities' "Elite 80" list of the hottest, most strategically positioned private companies in the cybersecurity, data management and IT infrastructure industries.

The annual Elite 80 report (formerly named Super 60 and Super 70) for 2019 is focused on the privately held companies that are embracing digital transformation through unconventional thinking, innovative technologies and the creation of revolutionary IT infrastructure. "In our opinion," JMP Securities wrote, "a favorable funding environment has significantly bolstered the viability of privately held companies, by fostering a culture of innovation and accelerating the pace of deployment for next-generation infrastructure technologies."

The report continued, "In addition, we believe the companies have the capability to dominate their respective markets. The execution risk is high, but security, data management, and networking technologies and environments are evolving so rapidly that the need for innovation is accelerating as traditional approaches are deemed inadequate."

Describing trends in Data Management, JMP Securities focuses on these shifts in the marketplace, which all correspond directly to areas of Actifio leadership:

Renaissance of secondary storage as holistic data management

Weaving a fabric between on-premise and public cloud

Rising trend to software-only offerings via cloud adoption, and

Improving data services for application testing and development

Ash Ashutosh, Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Our team is grateful to JMP Securities for another stunning recognition of Actifio's innovation and growth. As we continue to demonstrate the highly valuable use cases of our pioneering copy data management software, especially in multi-cloud implementations, more than 3,600 customers around the world are experiencing what Actifio can do to accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

