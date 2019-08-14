Actifio Named By Two Industry Buyer's Guides Among 2019's Top Cloud Backup, Disaster Recovery Solutions

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software , has been chosen by two technology buyer's guides in recent weeks for being among the best solutions of 2019 for cloud backup and disaster recovery.

TechTarget's SearchDataBackup has named Actifio Sky as one of the "Top 20 Cloud Backup Services for 2019" on its new Cloud Backup Services Buying Guide. Before selecting a cloud backup service, TechTarget suggests organizations consider performance, security, efficiency, content management, data mobility, feature depth, and cost. Among "Notable features," the Buying Guide reports, "Actifio's Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP) ingests, secures, and manages data over its lifetime within the platform. Organizations can reuse data for test/dev, analytics and machine learning or security and compliance. The Actifio Sky virtual appliance runs the VDP data ingestion engine on virtual infrastructure or in the public cloud to provide data protection for cloud-native applications running as virtual instances. Sky runs on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM, and Oracle public clouds." In preparing the Top 20 list for 2019, TechTarget relied on extensive research from its own surveys and from analyst firms, such as Gartner, and took into account both market share and capabilities.





Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Being included in these two respected buyer's guides is a strong independent validation of what our customers experience every day, and it underscores the importance of near-instant data access for today's enterprises. Our operational simplicity and proven capabilities ensure that businesses never miss a beat as they become more data-driven."

