Actifio Names Blue Chip Its UK Partner of the Year

Over the last few years, Blue Chip has worked with Actifio to expand its solutions, utilizing the data-as-a-service platform with customers as they enabled the remote management of an entirely new data backup solution with disaster recovery capabilities through a fully managed IT service that stretches across multiple platforms. Through this collaboration, Blue Chip has been able to provide this fully managed service to a number of notable high-growth companies and will continue to develop its offerings as the Actifio platform continues to evolve.

Douglas Greenwell, Strategy, Sales & Marketing Director at Blue Chip, said, "Our partnership with Actifio is one that we value immensely and everyone here at Blue Chip are truly honored to be recognized as Actifio's UK Partner of the Year. As we aid organizations in helping modernize their IT strategies, Actifio provides us with an unmatched level of support as we continue to push our innovative datacenter backup and disaster recovery-as-a-service solutions to data-driven organizations throughout the market."

Ash Ashutosh, Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Blue Chip represents one of Actifio's highly valued partnerships as they continue to exceed customer expectations for backup and recovery times with their world-class backup and disaster recovery-as-a-service offerings. Blue Chip's market-leading IT solutions and expert management tactics play a big role in their customers' success, and Actifio is proud to recognize them for their achievements."

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

About Blue Chip

Established in 1987, Blue Chip is a privately-owned global leader in IBM support and Cloud & Data Centre Services operating the largest, independent IBM POWER Cloud infrastructure in the world. Offering high availability solutions and full disaster recovery alongside business-critical IT support, Blue Chip supports the IT infrastructure of some of the largest organisations within the UK, including within the banking and retail sector. For more, visit www.bluechip.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @bluechipcouk.

