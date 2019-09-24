Actifio Names Paul Forte Chief Revenue Officer

An experienced leader who has run sales at several innovative cloud and software companies, Forte joins Actifio from ChannelAdvisor Corporation, a global e-commerce cloud-based solutions provider, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, a global role. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President, North American Sales for Monster Worldwide (acquired by Randstad Holdings), managing the sales of all Monster products throughout a multi-channel network that included a 900-person direct sales force. Forte was previously Chief Sales Officer at Automic Software, an enterprise software provider focused on automation and AI.

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We are very excited to welcome a leader of Paul's experience and stature to help us accelerate Actifio to the next level. We have never had a stronger foundation of proven technology, loyal customers and vibrant alliances to build on. Paul has driven so much innovation into broader market penetration during his impressive career. We think this chapter with Actifio can be his most impactful."

"Actifio is a central answer to so many organizations' most pressing digital transformation challenges," said Forte. "Every company needs to be data-driven and multi-cloud, and having instant access to large volumes of data regardless of where it lives is a true enabler of growth and success. I am already seeing the impact Actifio is having on our customers and I'm thrilled to lead this talented revenue-driving team."

Forte also held various sales leadership positions of increasing responsibility and scope over the course of eight years at IBM and Ascential Software, which IBM acquired in 2005. He was IBM's Vice President of Software Sales and led IBM's Information Management and InfoSphere brands in North America – the same teams that currently offer the IBM Virtual Data Pipeline solution that is backed by Actifio's patented technology and sold under an OEM agreement. Forte previously held sales leadership roles at PTC, eCredit and Nalco Chemical Company.

Forte is a former U.S. Army officer and served in a variety of staff and leadership positions including service during Operations Desert Shield and Storm. He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business, an MSA from Central Michigan University and a BA in Chemistry from the University of New Hampshire.

