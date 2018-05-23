Actifio Names ValueData Technologies Its Authorized Distributor For Fast-Growing India and South Asia Markets

Headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, ValueData Technologies provides its customers with a hyper-focused "data-to-value" portfolio of products, solutions and services to help companies build up their data ecosystems. As a value-added distributor of Actifio, customers within the ValueData Technologies channel ecosystem will now gain access to Actifio's state-of-the-art data management solutions that will enable them to design and build a customized data infrastructure, on premise or in the cloud, that can be upgraded, edited or replaced with zero effect to their business operations.

Ronald Fernandes, Head of Business Development and Sales for ValueData Technologies, said, "We are very excited to expand our alliance with Actifio in this official capacity. As ValueData Technologies has always had a focus on data-to-value, Actifio's data-as-a-service mission through its backup management and data virtualization solutions among others complements our efforts perfectly, and we are fortunate to offer our customers a complete range of data-focused solutions under a single banner."

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "As we expand our global reach, this alliance with ValueData Technologies will be instrumental in providing value added distribution to accelerate our growth throughout India and the South Asia region. With ValueData Technologies customers looking to transition their technology infrastructures, Actifio is proud to offer them a prime data backup management solution that will seamlessly merge into their suite of data-focused solutions."

Ravi Kollipara, Vice President and Country Manager of Actifio India, said, "India and the South Asia region represent some of the world's fastest-growing economies and IT markets. These are high-growth markets for Actifio because our platform enables organizations manage and protect their data and provide instant access to it regardless of hardware platform or cloud service."

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.



About ValueData Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ValueData Technologies Pvt. Ltd., combines the years of experience, insights and technology knowledge to data infrastructure and analytics. ValueData Technologies believes the Big Data Infrastructure is the foundational layer for all data analysis, the cornerstone for business value.

