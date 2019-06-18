Actifio Releases Multi-Cloud Mobility, Disaster Recovery Automation For Enterprise Workloads

BOSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today announced the release of Multi-Cloud Mobility and Automation, enabling global enterprises to deliver the industry's lowest-cost enterprise-grade disaster recovery (DR) solution, leveraging the on-demand capabilities of Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud. Businesses are now able to leverage public cloud platforms for the "killer app for public cloud" – disaster recovery – at the lowest cost, with no fear of lock-in to any cloud platform.

The release of Actifio Multi-Cloud Mobility and Automation occurs as data innovators arrive in Boston for Actifio Data Driven 2019 , the company's annual conference for technologists and business leaders from around the globe who are driving data-intensive transformations in their organizations. The event will take place on June 18-19 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston.

Business availability and disaster recovery are foundational table stakes for any enterprise. The traditional model requires significant capital and operational investments in a stand-by, mostly idle mode, infrastructure and human resources at a DR site, either completely limiting a business from having this critical service or locking up precious capital and resources that could otherwise be used to accelerate core business.

Today's on-demand capabilities of public cloud infrastructure with a "pay-per-use" model makes disaster recovery an ideal killer app for the use of public cloud platforms. First-generation DR solutions provided a simple solution for on-premises applications, but do not support on-cloud applications, address enterprise concerns of being locked into a specific cloud platform, or the requirement to use more than one cloud platform for various reasons.

The Actifio Sky Platform's Multi-Cloud Mobility and Automation delivers lowest-cost disaster recovery solution for on-premises and/or on-cloud applications to improve business availability, using one or more public cloud platforms, with no lock-in to any of them. Leveraging Actifio's OnVault technology, enterprises are able to leverage low-cost object storage to directly access applications, automate instant recovery in the event of DR, and eliminate the time needed to migrate data to expensive block storage and the associated block storage and CPU costs. The result is enterprise-grade DR with low Recovery Time Objectives (RTO), at the industry's lowest cost.

More enterprises are now able to integrate DR service into their businesses or free up their existing DR investments for use to accelerate their core business.

Customer quotes

"We were a GSuite customer and wanted to leverage more of Google Cloud's capabilities. In January 2019 our CIO mandated us to leverage GCP (Google Cloud Platform) for DR and Google recommended Actifio as the preferred vendor. We bought Actifio Sky in March 2019 and are now using it to protect the on-premises environment and replicate to Google Nearline using Actifio's OnVault technology. For DR testing we leverage Actifio's Cloud Mobility capability to recover to on-demand GCP VMs. We are orchestrating recoveries of multiple VMs successfully." -- Amanda Taff, Senior Manager, IT Applications, Citizens Lanier Holdings

"We have been a very happy Actifio customer for more than three years, using the platform for backups and DR (disaster recovery) of our on-premises environment. We wanted to use AWS for on-demand DR instead of our on-premises DR data center to reduce costs. We evaluated and started using Actifio's Cloud Mobility feature to perform on-demand DR in AWS for our on-premises VMware VMs. We regularly run DR audits of many virtual machines in under an hour." -- Major Financial Services Company

Analyst Quote

"ESG Research shows that managing costs, meeting data protection SLAs and improving operational efficiency are critical for organizations, on-premises or in the cloud. Most CIOs want to reduce their data center footprint and leverage cloud for on-demand DR. Actifio's ability to convert on-premises VMs and physical servers to cloud-native VMs, and to store backups in inexpensive but elastic cloud object storage, are key in allowing organizations to focus on a choice of low RTO through instant-mount recoveries. The solution stands out as it enables recoveries from cloud object storage but also offers the option of restoring the data to a higher-performance storage tier in an automated fashion." -- Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Actifio continues to lead in providing maximum flexibility and seamless migration of large, mission-critical databases and workloads. Organizations are navigating their digital transformation journeys with a blend of on-premises infrastructure and cloud services. By extending our unique Cloud Mobility feature with full multi-cloud capabilities, Actifio Sky Platform continues to be the ultimate modern data management software, doing more to increase the speed and reduce the cost and pain of this transformation than anything else offered by either the hardware-dependent players or the narrowly focused software tools."

For more information on Actifio Sky Platform's Cloud Mobility, please visit the website .

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

