Actifio Returns to Oracle OpenWorld 2019 With Multi-Cloud Instant Database Cloning

WHO/WHAT: Actifio will be in attendance for the 2019 Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco on Monday, September 16 through Thursday, September 19. Oracle OpenWorld brings together a large community of technology and business professionals to learn about the industry's latest innovations and roadmaps through more than 2,000 educational sessions, keynotes, training and other networking opportunities. Actifio will be exhibiting on the show floor (Booth #1623) with live demonstrations on how to accelerate application development using Actifio to create instant database clones, on-premises or in the cloud.



Actifio will also be featured in two main theater presentations led by Chandra Reddy and Vijay Ramaswamy, its leaders of Product Marketing. The first presentation, "Near-Instant Backup & Recovery in any Cloud. Is that possible?" delivered by Reddy, will cover the how rapid incremental-forever backups for Oracle can shrink your RPO/RTO, and share use-cases. The second presentation, "Become a Database Hero: Provision Multi-TB DB Copies Near-instantly for DevOp," delivered by Ramaswamy, will cover how Actifio delivers a self-service model enabling DevOps to provision full copies within minutes for Test, Dev, and Analytics.

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Oracle databases and Actifio copy data management software go together like bears and honey. The Actifio team -- including our Chief Database Beast, Larry -- will be out in full force for this year's Oracle OpenWorld. We are looking forward to showcasing our unique capabilities and demonstrating firsthand how we help organizations innovate at the speed of business."

WHERE: Moscone Center South, The Exchange, San Francisco, CA (Booth #1623) WHEN: Monday, September 16 – Thursday, September 19

Monday, September 16; 10:45-11:05 a.m. PT – Near-Instant Backup & Recovery in any Cloud. Is this possible? | Moscone South Exhibition Hall, Theater 3

Tuesday, September 17; 11:30-11:50 a.m. PT – Become a Database Hero: Provision Multi-TB DB Copies Near-instantly for DevOps | Moscone South Exhibition Hall, Theater 3



About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

