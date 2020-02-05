Actifio Selected as One of 'The Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020'

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Actifio one of the "Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020" on its newly published 2020 Cloud 100 list.

The CRN editorial team selects the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Companies according to their originality and innovation in product development, the quality of their services and partner programs, and their success in helping their customers save money and maximize the impact of their cloud computing technology. In addition to honoring outstanding technology suppliers, the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list also enables solution providers to identify the most advanced cloud technology players — aiding them in selecting the companies that can best support their cloud service needs. This annual list honors the premier cloud technology suppliers.

In recognizing Actifio, CRN wrote, "Actifio's data management platform was designed with an application focus to help enterprises accelerate their data-driven transformation initiatives. The Actifio Go SaaS platform gives Actifio a foothold in the growing multi-cloud copy data management market, while the new Actifio 10c focuses on hybrid and multi-cloud copy data management."

Actifio enables near-instant access to massive volumes of application-specific data in any major public cloud, hybrid cloud or on-premises environment without locking customers into additional hardware investments. The release of Actifio 10c elevates the platform to help enterprises improve their ability to take advantage of the cloud to fuel their data-driven digital transformations. Actifio GO, the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS platform, was launched a year ago.

"The IT channel relies on cloud services as the foundation for building modern, transformational solutions," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "CRN's annual list of 100 Coolest Cloud Companies seeks to honor the top cloud providers, whose mission and actions support innovation in cloud-based technologies. Our team congratulates these honorees and thanks them for their commitment to leading positive change in cloud technology."

"We are again thrilled to be recognized by CRN as one of the coolest cloud companies," said Ash Ashutosh, Actifio co-founder and CEO. "In the last year, besides groundbreaking technology updates and new capabilities, we've extended our partnerships with the leading public cloud services and the leading database providers to ensure that we can provide customers with access to their data anywhere, anytime, across any cloud or hybrid cloud."

