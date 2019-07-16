Actifio Showcases Industry's First Multi-Cloud Copy Data Management SaaS Solution at Google Cloud Summit

WALTHAM, Mass. and CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio will be a Foundation Sponsor at Google Cloud Summit in Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday, July 17-18, 2019. The two-day free event will explore everything from infrastructure modernization to smart analytics and data management, notably Actifio GO for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) -- the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS platform.

Participants can design their own agendas with content tailored to their priorities, regardless of expertise or areas of interest. Topics include data management, infrastructure modernization, application development, productivity and collaboration, and industry-specific solutions.

Actifio GO for GCP is a SaaS offering, first announced in April that enables enterprises to consume backup, disaster recovery and copy data management for databases like SAP, SQL, etc., as-a-service from the GCP Marketplace in a simple and easy monthly subscription manner. Organizations can protect not only GCP VMs from one region to another region, but also protect their on-premises workloads and critical applications running on VMware, Hyper-V, and physical server platforms as well as workloads from other public clouds.

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "As enterprises take the next major steps in their cloud journeys, on-demand disaster recovery and accelerated application test-and-release cycles can now have tremendous strategic impact on their businesses. Our work with Google Cloud to integrate Actifio's proven data virtualization and data pipelining technologies for multi-cloud operational automation is making data-as-a-service a reality for more and more customers, with unprecedented cost and footprint savings."

WHERE: Navy Pier, Chicago, Ill.

WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday, July 17-18, 2019. Registration 7-9 a.m.

REGISTER: Registration is free at https://inthecloud.withgoogle.com/summit-chi-19/register.html?summit=globalpage

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

