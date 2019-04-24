Actifio Sky Copy Data Management Platform Gains 80% Reduction in Backup Time Running with Oracle Exadata Database Machine

WALTHAM, Mass., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, Inc., a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Exadata Optimized status demonstrating that Actifio Sky/CDS (Copy Data System) has been tested and tuned on Oracle Exadata Database Machine to deliver speed, scalability and reliability to customers. Additionally, Actifio Sky has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud status and is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Actifio is one of the world's leading providers of enterprise Data-as-a-Service software.

Through this collaboration, Actifio provides protection and access to the world's most critical application data running on Oracle Database facilitates instant backup, recovery and cloning of data running on Oracle Exadata Database Machine or Oracle Exadata Cloud Service. Customers also benefit from:

Reduction of backup windows by 80% (2.4x faster full level zero backup time) with RMAN-integrated incremental forever data capture

Recovery of large databases running on Oracle Exadata

Instant database cloning to accelerate DevOps and Oracle license growth

Oracle Exadata Optimized is part of the Oracle Exastack Optimized program which allows partners, such as Actifio, to leverage Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) enablement resources and dedicated lab environments to help develop, test and tune their applications on Oracle Exadata Database Machine, Oracle Database Appliance and Oracle Big Data Appliance engineered systems.

By achieving Oracle Exadata Optimized status, Oracle recognizes Actifio for developing, testing and tuning Actifio Sky 8 with Oracle Exadata Database Machine. This accomplishment is a testament to Actifio's ability to deliver the extreme performance and reliability customers require.

Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA , enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, Inc, said, "Our strong relationship with Oracle is very important to a large number of our global customers. Actifio technology delivers instant backup, recovery and cloning for Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata environments. Our customers see backup window reductions of up to 20x and experience the ability to recover or provision database clones in minutes."

"Oracle Exastack Optimized recognizes partners who have optimized their solutions on a complete, integrated and cloud-ready infrastructure in order to help them accelerate innovation, unlock new features and functionality, and deliver superior value to users," said David Hicks, Vice President, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "We are pleased to see Actifio achieve Oracle Exadata Optimized status and Powered by Oracle Cloud status as this significant milestone helps equip them to deliver superior value to customers."

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

