Actifio to Address Real Data Transformation in Government at Dell Technologies Forum

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today announced that Vijay Ramaswamy, its VP of Product Marketing, will present at the Dell Technologies Forum: Real Transformation in Washington D.C. on September 12. Actifio is a gold sponsor of the event.

Ramaswamy's presentation , "Making Enterprise Data Available Anytime Anywhere to Support DevOps Efforts," will elaborate on how government agencies and other organizations can embrace a self-service data model by making full copies of data available near real-time to support various enterprise functions including test, development, and analytics. The session is targeted for organizations with large databases that need to be cloned regularly, and will address how to rapidly clone multi-terabyte databases with Actifio in a self-service manner with incremental-forever refreshes, integration with DevOps tools and other processes anytime, anywhere, on premises or in the cloud.



Real transformation in government can only happen when agencies fundamentally change the way they operate and serve their constituents. At the Dell Technologies Forum exclusively designed for the Federal Government, presentations from industry experts will explore the latest solutions and strategies that enable digital transformation from the edge to the core to the cloud, helping agencies meet their missions, build their digital futures and protect their most important asset: data.

WHERE: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004

WHEN: September 12, 2019; 4:10 - 4:25p.m.

REGISTER: To register or learn more, please visit https://www.delltechnologies.com/en-us/events/forum2019/washington/index.htm

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

