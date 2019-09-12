Actifio to Highlight Impact, Savings Achieved in Pure Storage Environments at Pure Accelerate 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, will showcase the impact that its solutions are having in Pure Storage environments at Pure Accelerate 2019. Jason Brown, Director of Product Marketing at Actifio, will speak on use cases for multi-cloud snapshots accessible in near-real time for users during his presentation, " FlashArray Snapshots that even your DBAs and Developers will Love ," at 3 p.m. on September 18. Actifio is a silver sponsor of the event.

Traditional data management methodologies are increasingly unable to meet the speed, scale and flexibility required for the massive data volumes that drive business innovation. Actifio's alliance with Pure Storage helps organizations gain near-instant access to copies of production data that are updated on an incremental-forever basis at massive scale, with orchestration, by leveraging the underlying storage snapshots. With Actifio and Pure Storage, enterprises can rapidly provision dozens of thin clones of databases from the Actifio backups, stored in Pure Storage, for DevOps and Security users to keep their businesses operating at top speed.

Attendees of the Pure//Accelerate conference will find personally curated, hands-on experiences to develop data strategies built for the future of business. Pure//Accelerate 2019 features 130+ sessions covering strategy, technology deep dives, case studies, and best practices.

WHERE: Booth 606, Austin Convention Center; 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, Texas 78701

WHEN: September 15-19, 2019

REGISTER: To register or learn more, please visit https://conference.purestorage.com/Accelerate2019/

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan, CTP for Actifio

cryan@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://www.ctpboston.com

