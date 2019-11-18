Actifio to Lead VMware User Group Webcast with Google Cloud Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , will be presenting a webcast, in partnership with Google Cloud Platform, that will elaborate on how to best protect SAP workloads running VMware in Google Cloud.

In this webcast, Vijay Ramaswamy, Actifio VP of Product Marketing, and Alison Hettrick, SAP Solution Consultant Team Leader for Google Cloud, will elaborate on best practices for protecting SAP workloads in VMware environments. They'll touch upon numerous examples, including:

Protecting SAP workloads on physical servers and recovering them on VMware leveraging vCenter

On-demand disaster recovery of VMware environments and SAP workloads on-premises or in the cloud

Rapid database cloning for multi-terabyte SAP environments on VMware.

The presentation will include a demo of Actifio's groundbreaking copy data management SaaS platform, Actifio GO, and a raffle for a $100 gift card for one lucky webinar attendee.

VMUG (VMware User Group) delivers real-world information about cloud infrastructure and business mobility to help solve day-to-day business challenges and excel in the ever-changing world of IT.

WHEN: 12–1:00 p.m. CT, Wednesday, November 20

REGISTER: To register or learn more, please click here .

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

