Actifio to Outline Critical Capabilities for Shifting VMware Backup & Disaster Recovery to the Cloud in VMUG Webinar

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , will lead the upcoming VMUG (VMware User Group) Webinar, "7 Critical Capabilities You Must Consider for VMware Backup & DR to Cloud." The webinar will be led by Chandra Reddy, Actifio's Senior VP of Product Marketing and Cloud Field CTO.

As IDC recently detailed, 90% of enterprises are planning to shift their backup and disaster recovery strategies to the cloud. In order to properly wrangle the sheer amounts of data these organizations utilize on a daily basis, Reddy will elaborate on seven critical capabilities IT teams should consider when migrating their data for backup or disaster recovery to the cloud. He will specifically address how to do so for VMware and other workloads in a way that satisfies the need for near-instant RTO and RPO as well as increasing data retention requirements.

The presentation will include a demo of Actifio's groundbreaking cloud-based copy data management platform, Actifio GO, and a raffle for a $100 Amazon Gift Card for one lucky webinar attendee.

VMUG (VMware User Group) delivers real-world information about cloud infrastructure and business mobility to help solve day-to-day business challenges and excel in the ever-changing world of IT.

WHEN: 1-2p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 15

REGISTER: To register or learn more, please click here .

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

