Actifio to Present at VMware User Group Virtual Event
Dec 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, will be presenting on data management for mission-critical databases running in VMware at the December 2019 VMware User Group (VMUG) virtual event. Actifio is also a platinum sponsor of the event.
A trio of technical leaders from Actifio and Accenture will present on the latest advancements in managing mission-critical databases running in VMware. Their presentation, "Data Management for Mission-Critical Databases Running in VMware," will explain the best practices to backup and recover critical databases, how to clone those databases for Security/Dev/QA/UAT testing, and how to reuse backups for on-demand cloud analytics. It will also feature an instant recovery demo showing how 5 clones of a 5TB database can be provisioned in 5 minutes. Speakers will be Jason Brown, Actifio Director of Product Marketing, Joseph Janhonen, Accenture Database Delivery Architect, and Anthony Golia, Actifio Director of Corporate Solution Architecture.
VMUG delivers real-world information about cloud infrastructure and business mobility to help solve day-to-day business challenges and excel in the ever-changing world of IT. This online virtual event will deliver a highly interactive, 3-D virtual environment with live video-streaming keynote and breakout sessions with speaker Q&A, on-demand breakout sessions, and interactive partner exhibits within the show floor.
WHEN: 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. CT, Thursday, December 5
REGISTER: To register or learn more, please click here.
About Actifio
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.
Media Contact:
Carissa Ryan, CTP for Actifio
cryan@ctpboston.com
SOURCE Actifio
Share this article