Actifio to Present at VMware User Group Virtual Event

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , will be presenting on data management for mission-critical databases running in VMware at the December 2019 VMware User Group (VMUG) virtual event. Actifio is also a platinum sponsor of the event.

A trio of technical leaders from Actifio and Accenture will present on the latest advancements in managing mission-critical databases running in VMware. Their presentation, "Data Management for Mission-Critical Databases Running in VMware," will explain the best practices to backup and recover critical databases, how to clone those databases for Security/Dev/QA/UAT testing, and how to reuse backups for on-demand cloud analytics. It will also feature an instant recovery demo showing how 5 clones of a 5TB database can be provisioned in 5 minutes. Speakers will be Jason Brown, Actifio Director of Product Marketing, Joseph Janhonen, Accenture Database Delivery Architect, and Anthony Golia, Actifio Director of Corporate Solution Architecture.

VMUG delivers real-world information about cloud infrastructure and business mobility to help solve day-to-day business challenges and excel in the ever-changing world of IT. This online virtual event will deliver a highly interactive, 3-D virtual environment with live video-streaming keynote and breakout sessions with speaker Q&A, on-demand breakout sessions, and interactive partner exhibits within the show floor.



WHEN: 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. CT, Thursday, December 5

REGISTER: To register or learn more, please click here .

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan, CTP for Actifio

cryan@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

https://www.actifio.com

