Actifio to Showcase SAP HANA Cloning, Data Protection and Cloud Expertise at 2019 SAP SAPPHIRE NOW® & ASUG Annual Conference

WALTHAM, Mass. and ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, a pioneer of copy data management software and a leading provider of solutions for SAP HANA® business data platform, will showcase its expanding capabilities at the 2019 SAP SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the industry's most important cloud and technology conference for SAP customers. The conference takes place May 7-9 at the Orange Country Convention Center in Orlando, Fl.

Actifio is a Diamond Sponsor and will be located in Booth #1814. On Thursday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m., Actifio technologist Jason Brown will present an informative and provocative session entitled, "Why is Your SAP Data Management Strategy Failing?" The session will be held at Network and Spend Management Room NE512. Actifio also will host a networking reception at Morton's steakhouse on Wednesday, May 8, from 6-9 p.m., where guests can mingle with like-minded innovators from leading companies and Actifio experts. Registration for the happy hour is here.

Actifio CDS/SKY 7.0 is SAP Certified for Integration with SAP HANA, and for years has helped enterprise customers worldwide accelerate their database cloning, backup and recovery for faster analytics and patch testing, either on-premises or in any major public cloud.

Actifio also announced today that its Actifio Sky software platform is now available in the SAP App Center: https://www.sapappcenter.com/apps/34342/actifio-sky#!overview .

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio Founder and CEO, said, "SAP HANA is one of the most mission-critical in-memory data management platforms in any enterprise. These critical systems must have extremely high availability because businesses depend on them. Actifio helps customers protect, recover and clone large SAP databases to enable them to run reports, analytics, and test new patches very quickly without impacting the production environment. The SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG conference provides an ideal opportunity for us to meet with innovative professionals who depend on these technologies to drive their organizations into the future."

Actifio is the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

