Actifio Unveils Lineup of Speakers for Data Driven 2019 Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, today unveiled a lineup of speakers, presenters and panelists for Data Driven 2019, the company's annual conference for technologists and business leaders from around the globe who are driving data-intensive transformations in their organizations. Actifio's second annual global conference, Data Driven 2019 will take place June 18-19 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston.

The agenda will be dominated by Actifio customers and independent experts on data-intensive transformation. Among the speakers and panelists:

Don Callahan , former Citi Global Head of Operations & Technology: "Trends in FinTech: Blue Chip Bank Compounds Interest With Data Innovation"

, former Citi Global Head of Operations & Technology: Alyse Daghelian , IBM Vice President of Global Sales, Data and AI, and Danilo Novelli , IBM Vice President of Worldwide Governance and Integration: "Bridging the Gap from Data to AI"

, IBM Vice President of Global Sales, Data and AI, and , IBM Vice President of Worldwide Governance and Integration: Michael Clark , Director, Google Cloud East Region: Google Cloud Keynote

, Director, Google Cloud East Region: Jon Hirschtick , OnShape Co-Founder and CEO, and former member of the MIT Blackjack Team featured in the best-selling book "Bringing Down the House": "Beating the Odds by Doubling Down on Data"

, OnShape Co-Founder and CEO, and former member of the MIT Blackjack Team featured in the best-selling book "Bringing Down the House": Greg Karamitis , DraftKings Senior Vice President of Fantasy Sports: "Making Big Bets on Online Gambling"

, DraftKings Senior Vice President of Fantasy Sports: Frank Gens , Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, IDC: "Multiplied Innovation: Scaling a Technology Revolution"

, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, IDC: Steve Duplessie , Founder and Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, with Ash Ashutosh, CEO and Founder of Actifio: "Perspectives on the Data-Driven Future"

Other speakers and panelists include leaders from Dell Technologies, SAP, Wasabi, Mathworks, Cengage, Drizly, EzCater, and other data-driven organizations.

Data Driven 2019 will bring together industry thought leaders and solution experts to discuss how to innovate and transform business around data — on-premises, in the cloud, always-on, data-as-a-service. Hundreds of attendees from throughout Europe, Asia, Japan, Australia, and the U.S. will attend tech sessions, keynote presentations and executive roundtables led by Actifio experts, customers and industry leaders. Topics will revolve around the pursuit of digital transformation, the power of the cloud in data-fueled technology environments, and the successes and challenges of organizations that rely increasingly on data to build their futures.

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Our first Data Driven conference last year reinforced how different Actifio is from many of the IT providers who host these events. Users want to hear from other users, CIOs from other CIOs. Many customers get frustrated with the usual parade of executive presentations from the host vendor. We run Data Driven with the premise that our customers would rather hear from their peers. Of course we'll update them in breakout sessions on our own innovation, and several of our partners will provide their perspectives, but our customers drive most of the program. We are looking forward to two of the most valuable and enriching days on the calendar as we welcome all these like-minded leaders to Boston."

For more information on Actifio Data Driven 2019 and to register for the event, please visit the website.

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure… as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

