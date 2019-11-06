Actifio VDP 9.0 Achieves Certified Integration with SAP HANA®

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, a pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , today announced its Actifio VDP 9.0 (Virtual Data Pipeline) platform achieved certified integration with SAP HANA®. The solution has been proven to reduce recovery time and total cost of ownership for enterprises on-premises and in public cloud.

"We are delighted to announce our latest certification with SAP HANA," said John Vincze, Actifio Vice President, Global Strategic Customers. "The ability to interoperate with SAP HANA provides our SAP enterprise customers a superior 'incremental forever' approach, which offers the industry's lowest RTO/RPO (recovery time objective and recovery point objective) and most rapid database cloning for DevOps."

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Actifio VDP 9.0 integrates with SAP HANA using standard integration technologies for traditional backup/DR approaches, and a lower RTO/RPO. Actifio customers have for years been benefitting from extremely low RPO & RTO, and rapid provisioning of SAP HANA clones with SAP's supported SavePoint API. With this certification, organizations can enjoy the unparalleled flexibility and the benefits of both approaches for data protection on SAP HANA, while taking advantage of the agile DevOps framework that Actifio provides both on-premises and in public clouds for businesses that use SAP HANA. Actifio will continue to support a broad range of configurations on SAP HANA from stand-alone to Multitenant Database Containers (MDC).

Actifio is a leading provider of solutions for the most widely used enterprise applications including those running on the SAP HANA® business data platform. The Actifio Sky software powered by VDP (Virtual Data Platform), available on the SAP App Center digital ecosystem marketplace, AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, has for years helped enterprise customers accelerate their database cloning, backup and recovery for faster analytics and patch testing, either on-premises or in any major public cloud.

About Actifio

Actifio is a pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

