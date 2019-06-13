Actifio Welcomes Dell EMC, Google Cloud & IBM as Diamond Sponsors of Actifio Data Driven 2019 Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, today announced that Dell EMC, Google Cloud and IBM will be Diamond Sponsors for Data Driven 2019 , the company's annual conference for technologists and business leaders from around the globe who are driving data-intensive transformations in their organizations. In addition, Fujitsu and Hitachi Solutions are Gold Sponsors and TechTarget is the Official Media Sponsor of Data Driven 2019. Datatrend, Onix, and Wasabi have been named Bronze Sponsors.

Actifio's annual global conference, Data Driven 2019 will take place June 18-19 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston. The event will bring together industry thought leaders and solution experts to discuss how to innovate and transform business around data — on-premises, in the cloud, always-on, data-as-a-service.

Hundreds of attendees from throughout Europe, Asia, Japan, Australia, and the U.S. will attend tech sessions, keynote presentations and executive roundtables led by Actifio customers and other industry leaders. Topics will revolve around the pursuit of digital transformation, the power of the cloud in data-fueled technology environments, and the successes and challenges of organizations that rely increasingly on data to build their futures. The roster of keynote presenters will be finalized soon.

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Our first Data Driven conference last year reinforced how different Actifio is from many of the IT providers who host these events. Users want to hear from other users, CIOs from other CIOs. Many customers get frustrated with the usual parade of executive presentations from the host vendor. We run Data Driven with the premise that our customers would rather hear from their peers. Of course we'll update them on our own innovation, and several of our partners will provide their perspectives, but most of the program is driven by our customers. We are grateful that so many of our partners are participating as sponsors and further enriching the Data Driven experience."

For more information on Actifio Data Driven 2019 and to register for the event, please visit the website .

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.



