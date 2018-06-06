Actifio Welcomes IBM as Premier Sponsor of Data Driven 2018, To Expand Alliance With IBM Resiliency Services

Data Driven 2018, Actifio's first global user and partner conference, is taking place June 5-6 at the Fontainebleau in Miami, Florida. Hundreds of innovators from around the world are participating in technology sessions focused on topics including DevOps, Cloud and Resiliency. Chandra Pulamarasetti, Vice President, Resiliency Strategy & Resiliency Orchestration Software/Services, IBM Global Technology Services, will give a keynote presentation to address disaster recovery, cyber resiliency and business continuity challenges, and how organizations can resolve these issues to pursue digital enterprise transformation.

In the next phase of their longstanding alliance, Actifio's data-as-a-service software will assist IBM's Resiliency Services to rapidly identify and evaluate potential risks and disruptions from cyber attacks and address them with robust recovery capabilities to resume business operations in the event of unplanned outage to production, focusing on the need for solutions that enable clients to recover from Cyber Incident attacks.

As the first software company to enable instant access to massive data payloads on a hardware-agnostic and multi-cloud basis, Actifio also works with IBM to help organizations transition to the IBM Cloud, as well as other public clouds, without the concerns previously imposed on data access and availability for their most critical applications.

Ash Ashutosh, Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "We have worked with IBM since the founding of the company in an alliance that has served our mutual customers extremely well. We believe this next phase of our alliance around cyber resiliency services will have a massive impact on organizations around the world, and we are honored to have IBM as a Premier Sponsor at Data Driven 2018."

