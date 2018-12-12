Actifio Will Host Data Driven 2019, Annual Customer-Centric User Conference, in Boston June 18-19, 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software provider, today announced the dates and location for Data Driven 2019, its annual user and partner conference. Data Driven 2019 will be held June 18-19, 2019, at the Intercontinental Boston.

A gathering of technologists and business leaders from around the globe will converge on the Boston waterfront to share and advance their experiences driving data-intensive transformations in their organizations, through keynotes, panels and technical sessions. Actifio's debut user and partner conference, Data Driven 2018 in Miami, was hailed as unconventional for a vendor-sponsored event because it was so customer- and partner-centric. According to Evaluator Group analyst John Webster, "An event for customers should be led by customers. The typical chest-thumping 'we're the greatest' spectacles weren't on display." The Evaluator Group report on Data Driven 2018 is available here.

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio founder and CEO, said, "It is imperative that innovators and practitioners understand how to harness the power and potential of their data and use it to drive their respective businesses forward. At our first Data Driven conference, it was Actifio's honor to witness hundreds of like-minded professionals come together to share their best practices in data management and explain how they are leveraging data as a competitive advantage. We are proud to be a platform that helps to facilitate the data-driven economy, and we look forward to spending time with even more of its leaders at Data Driven 2019."

For more information on Data Driven 2019, please visit the pre-registration page.

