Actify Announces Launch of Innovative Treatment for Veterans Living with PTSD and Mental Health Issues

BALTIMORE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actify , a leader in innovative mental health treatment, is proud to support veteran care with the launch of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) in the State of Maryland. With the addition of TMS to the Baltimore and Potomac office locations, Actify is becoming a care provider within the TRICARE East military insurance network, making mental healthcare treatment more easily accessible for veterans.

TMS is FDA-approved for treatment resistant depression, but may also be delivered off-label for OCD, PTSD, and anxiety; all common mental health issues that veterans face.

"TMS is a well-tolerated, non-invasive treatment for depression that is offered in-office. TMS uses a MRI-strength magnetic coil to deliver a low-energy pulse to a targeted area of the brain, and is delivered consistently for four to six weeks to the patient, and then maintenance treatments are given as needed. Results are typically seen within the first two to three weeks," explained Steve Levine, M.D., internationally recognized interventional psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer with Actify.

"At Actify, we want to give back to veterans who have done their part for others. Now, it's our turn to do our part for them," said Kathy Kaluhiokalani, Actify's CEO. "We are enthusiastic to offer convenient insurance coverage through TRICARE East in both our Baltimore and Potomac offices. We look forward to educating Veterans about Actify and their mental healthcare treatment options, such as TMS."

About Actify

Actify offers innovative treatments for depression and other mental healthcare disorders, including ketamine infusion therapy, Spravato (esketamine) and TMS, and is a leading national provider of mental health treatment with multiple centers in eight states across the country. Our board certified psychiatrists and PMHNPs have treated thousands of patients since 2011 using industry leading methods and technology to achieve optimal results. The company is headquartered in Princeton, NJ and backed by Anthos Capital.

