Actify Launches New 360-Degree Treatment Model for People Living with Depression and Anxiety Disorders

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actify, formerly Actify Neurotherapies, a transformative and innovative mental health care provider, today announced the expansion of its services aimed to improve the treatment experience and lives of patients living with major depressive disorder (MDD) and anxiety disorders. Under Actify's new 360-degree model of care, patients have access to interventional psychiatry, including the availability of novel treatments such as SPRAVATO™ and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), in addition to standard-of-care treatment options such as medication and talk therapy.

"The current health care model for the management of people with MDD and anxiety disorders is inefficient and fragmented," said Dr. Steve Levine, Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Actify. "What people need is a holistic and transformational approach so they have the complete spectrum of their condition managed under one roof, while also ensuring they have access to the latest groundbreaking therapies that can achieve more rapid and sustained wellness."

Click to Tweet: #BREAKING: @ActifyNeuro launches new 360-degree treatment model for patients with #depression and #anxiety disorders. Read more here: https://ctt.ac/z1q87+

Under its new model, Actify is able to leverage technology to provide traditional therapies, including counseling and prescribing conventional medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), while also having the infrastructure to administer more advanced treatments including TMS, ketamine infusions and SPRAVATO™. In order to deliver this more integrated and advanced care, Actify is revamping all centers to provide administration and monitoring of SPRAVATO™ and TMS to ensure patients receive the best possible individual care and experience in a safe and compassionate environment.

"In addition to our patient-centric approach, we believe strongly in a data-driven care model," said Kathy Kaluhiokalani, Chief Executive Officer, Actify. "It's about value. We believe in our model, and we are diligent in measuring our outcomes to ensure patients get the care they need, resulting in better quality and value to the overall system."

Since 2011, Actify has opened nine centers in eight states and has been a leading innovator in mental health care, providing exclusive treatment through their method of interventional psychiatry. Actify has helped more than 5,000 patients receive the right care through the ability to provide more integrated and advanced treatment options.

About Actify

Actify offers innovative treatments for depression and other anxiety disorders, including ketamine infusion therapy, SPRAVATO™ (esketamine) and TMS, and is a leading national mental health care provider with multiple centers in eight states across the country. Our board-certified psychiatrists and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) have treated thousands of patients since 2011 using industry leading methods and technology to achieve optimal results. The company is headquartered in Princeton, NJ and backed by Anthos Capital.

For more information, visit Actify's website at https://www.actifyneuro.com.

CONTACT:

Media:

Raeme Miccio Gavino

Actify

609.759.2027

SOURCE Actify

Related Links

https://www.actifyneuro.com

