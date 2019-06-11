Actify Neurotherapies Announces Launch of SPRAVATO™ Pilot Program

PRINCETON, N.J., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actify Neurotherapies , a leader in innovative mental health care, is excited to announce their new pilot program surrounding the launch of FDA-approved esketamine nasal spray, SPRAVATO™. The program will be implemented in three of its northeast treatment centers, making Actify one of the first and only leading mental health treatment providers to offer this groundbreaking treatment on a national scale.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the first new treatment for depression in the United States: a fast-acting esketamine nasal spray. As a promising treatment for depression, the esketamine spray, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and sold under the brand name SPRAVATO™, is intended for adults with treatment-resistant depression. When taken in conjunction with oral antidepressants under medical supervision, SPRAVATO™ has been shown to ease depression systems in as little as a few hours.

"The launch of SPRAVATO™ represents the first FDA-approved medication strategy for treating depression in decades, and we are honored to be one of the first national providers offering this treatment to our patients," said Steve Levine, M.D., internationally recognized interventional psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer with Actify. "We will begin implementing the program at three of our facilities in the northeast, but intend to roll out SPRAVATO™ at all nine of our facilities nationwide by the end of the year. This pilot program is just another example of our ongoing commitment to offering patients innovative treatment options to traditionally prescribed antidepressants for depression."

Actify Neurotherapies is dedicated to providing a comprehensive approach to ambulatory mental health care, and works to meet the unmet need of rapid care for mood and anxiety disorders. Through innovative care solutions combined with talk therapy, Actify Neurotherapies helps patients make lasting changes in their mental health care.

About Actify Neurotherapies

Actify Neurotherapies offers innovative treatments for depression, including ketamine infusion therapy and TMS, and is the leading national mental health treatment practice in the country. Our psychiatrist physicians, in nine locations, have treated thousands of patients since 2011 using industry leading methods and technology to achieve optimal results. The company is headquartered in Princeton, NJ and backed by Anthos Capital.

