Actify to Offer Auto Suppliers a Program Management Software Suite

DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actify, the leading provider of collaboration, integration, and data visualization solutions to the automotive industry, announced the forthcoming release of a comprehensive Automotive Program Management (APM) suite, during the American Automotive Virtual Summit.

The Actify Automotive Program Management (APM) suite is a comprehensive application purpose-built to cover the entire OEM supply program lifecycle.

"More and more of our customers have been implementing and adapting our Centro product to address collaboration and integration needs in program management," said David Opsahl, CEO of Actify. "We realized they need a purpose-built suite of applications covering the entire program lifecycle from pre-award, to launch, and throughout the lifetime of their programs."

Automotive OEMs operate programs to manage their supply chains. Their Tier 1 suppliers submit competitive quotes in response to RFQs and, if they win the award, they design and produce the necessary parts to satisfy the initial and often-changing needs of their OEM partners. The OEMs demand adherence to their supplier instructions, which vary in terminology and conform to regional communication and quality standards around the globe. More than 5,000 Tier 1 plants supply their OEM partners in North America alone.

The supplier community is under ever-increasing pressure to speed their responses, produce more advanced parts, and reduce cost while delivering near-perfect quality. Despite investment in line-of-business applications like CAD, ERP, and PLM, suppliers lack purpose-built software to satisfy the cross-functional project management, collaboration, and data access needs of their program managers.

"Our 80-strong program management team members are the conductors who orchestrate programs across our eight plants and virtually every department," said Greg Vreeland, Director of Manufacturing Engineering at Midway Products. "Whether it's pulling together our bid on time or ensuring on-time delivery to our customers, our team needs immediate visibility of project tasks and gates, as well as seamless access to part design and engineering information, without logging into multiple software systems and without resorting to email and spreadsheets."

The Actify APM Suite, to be released in phases starting Q1 2021, will provide applications addressing Program Development, Program Management, and Program Analysis, and will embed Actify Centro as its foundation and Actify SpinFire for CAD visualization. Actify APM will be available first in North America with global rollout to follow. More details will be available at time of release.

About Actify

For 15+ years, Actify has been helping manufacturers to visualize and interact with design and engineering information. Having led the industry in creating easy-to-use tools that are affordable and improve quality and productivity, Actify is applying everything we've learned to meet the unique needs of automotive program teams. Actify serves a global base of more than 1,500 companies using Centro for collaboration and integration and SpinFire for CAD visualization. Actify is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with sales and support in 42 countries through its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany, and a global network of partners. For more information, please visit www.actify.com and www.spinfire.com.

