ActiGraph Accelerates Clinical Trial Modernization with Transformational Acquisition of Biofourmis Life Science Business

PENSACOLA, Fla. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiGraph, the global leader in wearable digital health technology for clinical research and development, has announced the acquisition of Biofourmis Connect, a division of Biofourmis that delivers an AI-driven, digital trial platform tailored for the life science industry. The combined solution will create a market-leading, unified software and data ecosystem for the modernization of clinical research throughout the drug-product lifecycle and across therapeutic areas.

This strategic acquisition enables ActiGraph to deliver the industry's most comprehensive and trusted digital health solution, supporting a wide range of clinical use cases with a device-agnostic platform and patient-centric approach. ActiGraph's leading-edge, medical-grade LEAP wearable technology will be integrated alongside other medical-grade devices, including ECG, pulse oximetry, spirometry, and blood pressure, powered by regulatory-cleared algorithms. ActiGraph is further elevating its leadership in the remote and real-time capture of continuous, high-precision digital health data and will address new areas of high unmet need, such as objective assessments of pain and prediction of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) risk in oncology and immunology trials.

Boosted by more than 30 proprietary AI-driven algorithms and practical expertise working with the FDA and EMA, ActiGraph will expand its support of biopharma clients throughout the full life cycle of their assets with bespoke digital biomarker programs. ActiGraph will continue to partner with Biofourmis' hospital and health system business to ensure a seamless transition of ActiGraph digital biomarkers and companions deployed into real-world care to support a technology-enabled patient journey.

"The life science industry has sought out digital innovations to improve clinical development productivity, but they need end-to-end support solidified by operational, analytical, and regulatory expertise. The synergies with Biofourmis Connect will allow ActiGraph to transform its portfolio by adding AI-driven analytics into a digital, device-agnostic platform, allowing our clients to benefit from a true scalable solution with a seamless experience for patients and clinical sites," said Jeremy Wyatt, CEO of ActiGraph. "We are especially excited to welcome the seasoned Biofourmis Connect employees to our global team, strengthening our capacity for growth and innovation."

The acquisition accelerates ActiGraph's vision of consolidating a portfolio of best-in-class, clinically validated digital solutions for scalable deployment, building on recent expansions with AI-driven cough detection, clinically proven measures for movement disorders, and mobility outcomes backed by an industry-wide consortium.

"Biofourmis' Connect platform has driven innovation for our life sciences customers, and we are excited this will continue to improve as part of ActiGraph," said David Koretz, CEO Biofourmis, a division of CopilotIQ. "Biofourmis has built the leading platform for hospitals, health systems, and payors to deliver in-home care across the continuum from pre-surgical to acute, post-acute, and chronic. This strategic deal enables us to accelerate our vision of improving patient outcomes while driving savings for the healthcare system."

About ActiGraph

ActiGraph is pioneering the digital transformation of clinical research. We provide end-to-end digital health technology (DHT) solutions by integrating and operationalizing the best hardware, software, and algorithms to generate reliable evidence and get the right treatments to the right patients, faster. ActiGraph's medical-grade wearable technology platform has been used to capture real-world, continuous digital measures of activity, sleep, and mobility for nearly 250 industry-sponsored clinical trials and thousands of academic research studies. Cited in over 25,000 published scientific papers, ActiGraph is the most experienced and trusted digital health technology partner in the industry.

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis is the leader in care-at-home for hospitals, health systems, and payors. In October 2024, Biofourmis and CopilotIQ announced their strategic merger, creating the industry's first AI-driven platform that delivers in-home care across the full spectrum of pre-surgery to acute, post-acute, and chronic care. Biofourmis Care enables hospitals, health systems and payors to seamlessly extend care to patients at home across all levels of acuity. Biofourmis' data-driven solutions leverage remote monitoring devices, artificial intelligence, clinical teams and in-home services to drive clinical outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and lower costs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592448/ActiGraph_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ActiGraph