Actimed Therapeutics Granted Broad US Patent Covering Rights to ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) for Treating Cancer Cachexia

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actimed Therapeutics, the clinical stage company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders, with a focus on cachexia, today announces that it has been granted US patent US 10,828,270 expanding its intellectual property rights directed to ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) for the treatment of cancer cachexia.

The new patent contains claims which cover the treatment of the symptoms of cachexia in patients having a late stage cancer which is liver cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, brain cancer, gastric cancer, oesophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, or haematological malignancy.

ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) is the second in a new class of anabolic-catabolic transforming agents (ACTAs) under development by Actimed. Using a similar mode of action as Actimed's lead asset, ACM-001 (S-pindolol), ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) exhibits a multi-modal pharmacology designed to target the underlying pathophysiology of cachexia.

This new US patent is a continuation of Actimed's US patent US 10,398,658 directed to the treatment of late stage liver cancer and extends patent coverage in the US to a wide range of major cancer types. This in turn strengthens Actimed's global patent estate around ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol), which now includes broad coverage for the treatment of cancer cachexia for the US and all major European markets as well as a number of additional markets beyond this. All patents and applications in this family are owned by Actimed.

In addition, Actimed retains certain patent rights to ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) in ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to enhance our US patent coverage for ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) in cancer cachexia with the issue of this latest, broad patent which expands US protection to relevant cancer types out until 2034, consistent with our claims in Europe and other markets. There is no doubt that this adds significant value to ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) given the commercial significance of the US market, and we will continue to further build our IP around this important molecule. Pre-clinical data has clearly shown the potential for ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) to treat cancer cachexia, with the possibility of improving quality of life and extending survival for cancer patients. We look forward to communicating further on our future development plans."

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population. Actimed was founded in 2017 by Stefan Anker and Andrew Coats, two world leading physicians in muscle wasting research.

The lead area of focus for Actimed is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that accompanies cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

It has been estimated that cachexia affects 50–80% of cancer patients and accounts for up to 20% of cancer deaths. Treating cancer cachexia successfully may increase both the length and quality of life for cancer patients.

The lead product of Actimed, ACM-001 (S-pindolol), formerly known as MT-102, targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia and has generated promising proof of concept Phase II clinical data in cachexia patients. Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies in cachexia in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC).

Actimed has a second, pre-clinical product for cancer cachexia, S-oxprenolol. With the acquisition of the global rights for S-oxprenolol in ALS, Actimed now has the opportunity to expand the development focus of the Company to include this additional indication where loss of body mass and muscle wasting can impact survival.

