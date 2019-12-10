Acting Administrator Pilkerton's Statement on USMCA Agreement

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton issued the following statement in response to a successful conclusion of negotiations between Congress and the Administration on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership, American small businesses are one step closer to realizing the benefits of the USMCA," said Acting Administrator Pilkerton. "This Administration has been a champion of small business at every opportunity and the USMCA is no exception. Not only will American entrepreneurs benefit from a more level playing field, but the USMCA includes a chapter dedicated to small businesses, the first of its kind in a trade agreement. As I've traveled across the country and talked to countless small businesses, one theme I've consistently heard is that American small businesses want the opportunity to sell more products, grow their businesses, and hire more people. The USMCA will help make that happen and serve as a catalyst for continued growth of the American economy."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

