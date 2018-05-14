Acting IRS Commissioner and Other Agency Leaders to Present at World's Largest Payroll Conference

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter will speak at the American Payroll Association's 36th Annual Congress at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on Friday, May 18 at 8 am ET. Top officials from the Office of Child Support Enforcement and the Wage and Hour division of the Department of Labor will also address the crowd of more than 2,600 payroll professionals. The five-day event, held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center May 15-19, 2018, is the payroll industry's largest educational event.
"APA's Annual Congress brings knowledgeable speakers and industry experts together with payroll professionals, who work tirelessly to ensure accurate payrolls and paychecks for employees worldwide," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association.
During Congress, the APA offers more than 180 workshops on key issues that impact payroll, such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, privacy concerns, payroll compliance, and global payroll administration. Other special topics presented throughout the 36th Annual Congress include:
- Global Payroll and the General Data Protection Regulation
- Forums on Federal Payroll Issues
- Electronic Payments: Latest Developments for an Efficient Payroll Process
- The Economic Census
"Our Annual Congress is the ideal place for experts in the compensation and employment fields to acquire the regulatory updates and continuing education they need to excel in their careers," said Maddux. "It also provides an opportunity for these professionals to network with their fellow peers while obtaining critical professional development."
APA's Annual Congress features more than 180 specialized workshops, the largest payroll and accounts payable expo in the country, and countless networking opportunities for more than 2,600 professionals in attendance. Individuals interested in attending the 36th Annual Congress can register online at http://apacongress.com/.
