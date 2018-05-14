Acting IRS Commissioner and Other Agency Leaders to Present at World's Largest Payroll Conference

"APA's Annual Congress brings knowledgeable speakers and industry experts together with payroll professionals, who work tirelessly to ensure accurate payrolls and paychecks for employees worldwide," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association.

During Congress, the APA offers more than 180 workshops on key issues that impact payroll, such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, privacy concerns, payroll compliance, and global payroll administration. Other special topics presented throughout the 36th Annual Congress include:

Global Payroll and the General Data Protection Regulation

Forums on Federal Payroll Issues

Electronic Payments: Latest Developments for an Efficient Payroll Process

The Economic Census

"Our Annual Congress is the ideal place for experts in the compensation and employment fields to acquire the regulatory updates and continuing education they need to excel in their careers," said Maddux. "It also provides an opportunity for these professionals to network with their fellow peers while obtaining critical professional development."

APA's Annual Congress features more than 180 specialized workshops, the largest payroll and accounts payable expo in the country, and countless networking opportunities for more than 2,600 professionals in attendance. Individuals interested in attending the 36th Annual Congress can register online at http://apacongress.com/.

