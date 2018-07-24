Acting Principal Deputy, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) to Address ICMCP National Conference

ICMCP, the leading destination for issues related to cybersecurity careers and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals continues to elevate the national dialogue on the critical strategic, tactical and operational imperatives needed to attract and develop minority cybersecurity practitioners. The full conference agenda is available at https://conference.icmcp.org/agenda.html. You can register and view the full conference program at https://conference.icmcp.org/.

Ms. Miller assists the DoD CIO as the primary advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Information Management / Information Technology (IT) and Information Assurance, as well as non-intelligence space systems; critical satellite communications, navigation, and timing programs; spectrum; and telecommunications.

While serving as the Deputy Chief Information Officer (DCIO) for Cybersecurity and the Department's Senior Information Security Officer (SISO), Ms. Miller was appointed by the Deputy Secretary of Defense as the Acting Defense Chief Information Officer. As the DCIO for Cybersecurity, Ms. Miller was responsible for ensuring that the DoD CIO has a well-defined and executed cybersecurity program, and coordinating cybersecurity standards, policies, and procedures with other federal agencies, coalition partners, and industry.

Ms. Miller began her career as an Information Technology Specialist at Gunter Air Force Base. She went on to serve in various leadership positions throughout the Air Force, including with the following units or offices: Air Force Communication and Information Center; Air Force Office of Warfighting Integration and Chief Information Office at the Pentagon; Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base; the 75th Communications and Information Directorate; and Deputy CIO at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, UT.

Ms. Miller earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Talladega College, a Master of Business Administration Degree from Troy State University and a Master of Strategic Studies from Air University in Montgomery, Alabama. Ms. Miller is a 2016 graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in National and International Security Studies. Additionally, Ms. Miller is Acquisition Level III certified in Information Technology.

"We are honored Ms. Miller will join us and discuss the challenges and difficult decision-making opportunities facing minority cybersecurity professionals and employers," says David Elcock, Executive Director at ICMCP. "Her insight and perspective will help anyone in the field see how they can help change the cybersecurity workforce landscape by making the right choices and taking responsibility for those choices. Let's change the game together!"

About ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It began official operations in September 2014 and is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, to provide members with educational/technical scholarships, mentoring opportunities, professional development and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://icmcp.org, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.

