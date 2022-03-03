Actinic Keratosis Market to Climb Swiftly at a 2.43% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actinic Keratosis Treatment Drugs produced by drug giants of the pharmaceuticals industry such as VDA-1102 (Vidac Pharma), DFD-07 (Promius Pharma), SR-T100 (G&E Herbal Biotechnology), GDC695 (Gage Development Company), and others are being assessed as potential therapies to be available in the Actinic Keratosis market. The launch of these topical therapies is anticipated to disrupt the existing market, with a remarkable safety efficacy profile for pipeline drugs such as VDA-1102.

DelveInsight's Actinic Keratosis Market report provides a thorough comprehension of the Actinic Keratosis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Actinic Keratosis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Actinic Keratosis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Actinic Keratosis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Actinic Keratosis Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical Actinic Keratosis companies, including Athenex, Almirall, Vidac Pharma, Promius Pharma, G&E Herbal Biotechnology, Gage Development Company, DFB Soria, DermAct Pharmaceutical, Sol-Gel Technologies, PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Coegin Pharma, Jupiter Wellness, MedC Biopharma Corporation, and others are developing novel products to improve the Actinic Keratosis treatment outlook.

Actinic Keratosis market to increase due to cost driver to patient's healthcare spending, improvement in disease management and diagnosis, and new treatment modalities. However, the growth of the Actinic Keratosis treatment market might be hampered due to the risk associated with the disease, socioeconomic burden, and patient awareness about indication.

Klisyri®, developed by Athenex, received FDA approval in December 2020 and was launched in the U.S. in February 2021.

Major pharmaceutical and commercial cosmetic players are committed to developing the current pipeline to address the unmet needs and improvising the current treatment landscape, further bolstering the overall revenue generation in the next decade.

Actinic Keratosis, also referred to as solar keratosis, is a rough, scaly patch development on the skin from years of intense UV rays sun exposure often found on the face, lips, ears, forearms, scalp, neck, and back of the hands. The main Actinic Keratosis symptoms include rough, dry or scaly patch of skin, slightly raised patch or bump on the top layer of skin, itching, burning, bleeding or crusting.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Actinic Keratosis prevalent cases in 7MM in 2020 were 18,523,526 cases, out of which the highest prevalent cases of Actinic Keratosis were in the US, which accounted for approximately 62% of the total prevalent cases.

The Actinic Keratosis Market Insigts Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent Actinic Keratosis Cases

Subtype Specific Prevalent cases of Actinic Keratosis

Gender-Specific Actinic Keratosis Prevalence

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market

The Actinic Keratosis therapeutics market is segmented widely into three main therapies that include the lesion directed destructive therapies (cryosurgery, curettage, laser, dermabrasion, surgery, etc.), field directed topical therapies (imiquimod, diclofenac sodium, ingenol mebutate, 5-fluorouracil, etc.), and Photodynamic therapies (Ameluz, Levulan Kerastick, Metvixia cream, Alacare, etc.). Besides this, certain off-label drugs are sometimes used for Actinic Keratosis Treatment, including Colchicine and Tretinoin.

Among topical therapies for Actinic Keratoses, 5-fluorouracil is the most widely used treatment, followed by Aldara (5% imiquimod), Zyclara (3.75% imiquimod), and Solaraze (3% diclofenac). The other filed-directed therapy option, i.e., Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), is also a growing therapy segment due to its non-invasive approach of treatment along with the emerging concept of daylight PDT; however, PDT accounts for the lowest Actinic Keratosis market share as compared to other therapies.

Klisyri or KX01 Ointment (KX2-391) is a novel, topical first-in-class microtubule inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis of the face or scalp. It represents a significant step forward in the Actinic Keratosis treatment due to its short treatment protocol and proven efficacy and safety profile. Klisyri®, developed by Athenex, received FDA approval in December 2020, and was launched in the U.S. in February 2021.

Diclofenac 3% gel: Topical diclofenac sodium 3% gel is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug given FDA approval for keratosis treatment. It is an effective therapy when applied twice a day for three months. Its chief advantage is that it produces little-to-no inflammation and thus is tolerable.

The available therapeutics treatment options in Actinic Keratosis aim to reduce complications. The major players such as Vidac Pharma, Promius Pharma, G&E Herbal Biotechnology, Gage Development Company, and others are developing potential drugs to be available in the Actinic Keratosis market. The expected launch of these drugs shall fuel the Actinic Keratosis market growth during the forecast period, 2018–2030.

Actinic Keratosis Market Dynamics

Due to the high Actinic Keratosis prevalence and the looming threat of transformation to a cancerous lesion, prevention and timely treatment present opportunities to rein in health care costs. The success of novel therapies in the Actinic Keratosis treatment landscape can significantly impact treatment algorithms in the future. With an increasing array of Actinic Keratosis treatment modalities, dermatology providers who are engaged and educated in the development of therapies will have an exciting opportunity to tailor treatments to specific patient requirements for optimal efficacy and tolerability. Novel topical therapies are being developed which will aim to reduce Actinic Keratosis treatment time and improve tolerability. The success of these agents can significantly impact Actinic Keratosis treatment algorithms in the future.

The treatment modalities related to Actinic Keratosis are not cost-effective, especially in immunosuppressed patients. If the disease is not treated early or left untreated then it may progress to squamous cell carcinoma. Despite the advantages of field-directed therapies, agents often carry the limitations of prolonged treatment courses and high incidences of local skin reactions. The Actinic Keratosis treatment landscape comes hand in hand with associated potential risks posing complications and other health outcomes.

Scope of the Actinic Keratosis Market Analysis Report

Geography Covered: The United States, EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan

The United States, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Study Period: 2018-2030

2018-2030 Actinic Keratosis Markets Segmentatio n: By Geographies and By Actinic Keratosis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

n: By Geographies and By Actinic Keratosis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Key Actinic Keratosis companies : Athenex, Almirall, Vidac Pharma, Promius Pharma, G&E Herbal Biotechnology, Gage Development Company, DFB Soria, DermAct Pharmaceutical, Sol-Gel Technologies, PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Coegin Pharma, Jupiter Wellness, MedC Biopharma Corporation, and several others.

: Athenex, Almirall, Vidac Pharma, Promius Pharma, G&E Herbal Biotechnology, Gage Development Company, DFB Soria, DermAct Pharmaceutical, Sol-Gel Technologies, PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Coegin Pharma, Jupiter Wellness, MedC Biopharma Corporation, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of Actinic Keratosis emerging therapies

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Actinic Keratosis emerging therapies Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Actinic Keratosis Key Insights 2 Actinic Keratosis Report Introduction 3 Actinic Keratosis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Actinic Keratosis 5 Actinic Keratosis Disease Background and Overview 6 Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Actinic Keratosis 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards Actinic Keratosis 9 Actinic Keratosis Case Reports 10 Actinic Keratosis Patient Journey 11 Actinic Keratosis Marketed Therapies 12 Actinic Keratosis Emerging Therapies 13 Actinic Keratosis 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Actinic Keratosis Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Actinic Keratosis Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Actinic Keratosis Market Size 14 Actinic Keratosis Market Drivers 15 Actinic Keratosis Market Barriers 16 Actinic Keratosis SWOT Analysis 17 Actinic Keratosis Unmet Needs 18 Actinic Keratosis KOL Views 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

